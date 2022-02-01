When medical resources are scarce, patients are triaged. This is an evidence-based method that prioritizes medical resources to those who are in greatest need of immediate care and who will benefit most from it. Using the example cited by the authors, the New York State Department of Health guidelines for treatment of covid would place patients of any age with moderate to severe immunocompromise in the highest-priority group for treatment. A patient over 65 years of age who is not fully vaccinated and has no risk factors (underlying medical conditions) for severe covid-related illness would be in the next lower priority group. If this unvaccinated-over-65 patient had at least one risk factor, he would be elevated to the highest-priority group. Within the highest-priority group, if necessary, each patient is then prioritized for treatment by age and number of risk factors.