Several points should be considered — both by state and federal law enforcement and the media continuing to cover Trump in the context of horse-race politics. First, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information on the extent to which Trump and his inner circle knew of the armed throng that had assembled that day and their extensive plans for violence. If, for example, aides at their informal “headquarters” at the Willard hotel told him what to expect, his exhortations for his supporters to march on the Capitol may be seen as a deliberate attempt to create mayhem.