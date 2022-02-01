Who writes this script? Someone faraway in Virginia, where they recently used it to win a governor’s race. We don’t worry too much about dirty books here in Iowa, because we’ve got our hands full keeping the kids away from meth, stupid video games and one another. Critical race theory is not on the blackboards of Storm Lake schools. It used to be that a degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a principal’s certificate meant you knew something more than the average newspaper editor or Joe the Plumber about how to get a kid to read. It won’t be the parents drawing up the lists of objectionable materials — it will be a bunch of state senators whose caucus was found to be a boar’s nest of sexual harassment. Defining what is objectionable is why some people run for office now — not to fix the failing Linn Grove bridge over the Little Sioux River.