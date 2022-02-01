He’s entertainment — in the same way Rush Limbaugh was, and Dan Bongino and Tucker Carlson are today. Remember, Fox News’s own lawyers successfully defended Carlson against charges of slander by basically saying the anchor doesn’t deal in “actual facts” and that viewers shouldn’t take him seriously. What a plug! The same might be said about Rogan, who at least doesn’t pretend to be a journalist. (Carlson once was an A journalist and nobody knows where that guy went.)