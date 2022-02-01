You can find all kinds of voters and subgroups in every state; there are at least a few neo-Nazis in Massachusetts and anarcho-syndicalists in Mississippi. But to find a state Democratic Party that is strongly progressive in both its policy ideas and its approach to politics, you have to go to states such as California or Maryland where they have comfortable majorities that Republicans have little or no chance of overcoming. In closely divided states, Democrats tend to be far more cautious and conciliatory.