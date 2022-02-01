Democrats finally managed to escape the “soft on crime” label in the 1990s in part because crime rates began to fall, but also because they took action to show that they could be tough, too. The centerpiece of their efforts was the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, written by then-Sen. Joe Biden and signed by President Bill Clinton. This complex legislation had a bit of everything: the Violence Against Women Act to crack down on domestic abuse, treatment programs for drug addicts, federal funds to build prisons and hire cops, and tough gun controls including a ban on assault rifles. But progressives blamed the law — perhaps unfairly — for the mass incarceration of African American men, and in 2020 Biden was forced to renounce the legislation he had written.