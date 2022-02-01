Many areas are already seeing a steep decline in infections. New York City’s case numbers are about seven times lower than just three weeks ago, and hospitalizations are down. Others in the throes of the omicron are expected to emerge by the end of February. A new sub-variant — the so-called stealth omicron — could complicate recovery due its heightened contagiousness, but vaccinated and boosted people still appear to be protected. Between the vaccinated and those with at least temporary immunity due to recent infection, we should have enough population immunity to experience a lull in the coming months.