Nonetheless, criticism of the administration’s pandemic performance has gotten out of hand, and it’s time for some recalibration. Yes, Biden’s covid-19 strategy has been far from perfect. But he has proved that he is willing to gamble on bold — often controversial — policies, and some of his bets have paid huge dividends. So let’s pause to give credit where credit is due.
First and foremost, Biden insisted that booster shots should be available to most Americans. This was something that many smart people — including officials at the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — staunchly opposed on the grounds that the original vaccine regimens were sufficient to protect Americans from hospitalization and death. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky even had to overrule an advisory panel that would not endorse Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for vulnerable workers.
Boy, I bet those officials regret that position now. The CDC recently released a trove of data showing that during the omicron surge, booster doses were 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, compared with just 57 percent for vaccinated people without a third shot. They’re also exceptionally good at preventing spread among vulnerable Americans. In nursing homes, residents who were vaccinated but not boosted are more than 10 times as likely to be infected than those who received an additional shot.
Biden and his team saw the warning signs that immunity was waning among the vaccinated and acted decisively. There’s no doubt the omicron surge would have been worse if they had not made additional shots broadly available. For that, Americans owe them a debt of gratitude.
Second, Biden pushed vaccine mandates — most importantly among health-care workers. Again, he faced fierce resistance, not only from conservatives who complained of government overreach but also from more sober-minded critics who feared that mandates would result in mass layoffs. Biden was proved right here, too.
In states where courts did not block Biden’s mandates, health systems almost uniformly saw more than 99 percent of their workforces comply. Sure, one could argue that even the small losses that resulted exacerbated worker shortages. But you know what also exacerbated worker shortages? The spread of omicron, which certainly would have been worse if not for Biden’s actions.
Arguably, Biden made an even bigger gamble with his vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers. The Supreme Court ultimately nixed this part of his plan, but even that can be seen as a victory: For at least the couple of months that the administration was developing the rule, it provided political cover to employers seeking to implement mandates. It wasn’t their decision, they could say. Blame the feds!
Third, the administration’s guidelines were critical to returning children to classrooms. Here, the administration stumbled early, issuing guidance that was hard for schools to implement. But eventually it changed course in response to new data. Despite a backlash from some parents and teachers unions, its guidance made it easier to return kids to in-person learning.
It did this by following the science, scrapping the CDC’s six-foot distancing guideline in favor of a more reasonable three-foot rule and loosening guidelines that tied school reopenings to the level of spread in surrounding communities, which studies showed did not have an effect on infections in schools. Meanwhile, the administration’s rescue bill included $128.5 billion to help schools deal with the pandemic. Today, the vast majority of schools are operating in person, as is essential.
None of this negates valid criticisms, of course. Some say the administration has been plagued with communication issues, such as when it backtracked on its masking recommendations for vaccinated Americans. It’s a reasonable complaint, though I challenge anyone to craft perfect messaging while facts are constantly changing in an emergency.
Others criticize Biden for not doing enough to increase vaccination rates globally. Again, fine point, though this work is so much easier said than done. Donating vaccines is not enough; the government must also manage the herculean task of preparing foreign health-care systems to deliver them. Indeed, that’s where global vaccination efforts have hit their biggest snags.
Critics judge presidential administrations with the benefit of hindsight; that’s just how it goes. But no evaluation is complete if it doesn’t acknowledge the good, too. On his performance on the pandemic, Biden has plenty to be proud of.