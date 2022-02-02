First and foremost, Biden insisted that booster shots should be available to most Americans. This was something that many smart people — including officials at the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — staunchly opposed on the grounds that the original vaccine regimens were sufficient to protect Americans from hospitalization and death. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky even had to overrule an advisory panel that would not endorse Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for vulnerable workers.