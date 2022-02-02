Not surprisingly, studies have correlated the cutback on criminal justice protections to a justice’s own role in the system. In 2005, law professor Ward Farnsworth pointed out that in the years each served on the court, then-Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, a former prosecutor and Justice Department official, voted for the prosecution in more than 95 percent of constitutional criminal cases, while Marshall did so less than 10 percent of the time. When an issue comes before any judge, interpretation will be influenced by that person’s career experiences; a judge who has spent significant time seeking convictions sees the world differently than one who has represented those charged. The former might view a challenge to a search that yielded inculpatory evidence as something that impedes law enforcement; the latter might see it as one of the Constitution’s most important checks on government power. The attorney whose job is to provide effective assistance understands on a minute-by-minute basis what that job involves; a prosecutor with the resources of police, the FBI or other agencies sees that challenge differently. And a justice who was a prosecutor will bring that experience to cases.