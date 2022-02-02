Ending the utility’s influence over state politics is the aim of three bills pending in the state House and Senate. Though the details vary, the aim is the same: banning political contributions from Dominion.
The politics are simple: Dominion is a behemoth that tends to get its way on a host of issues, thanks, in no small part, ban backers day, to the company’s deep pockets. Those deep pockets can get the company into deep trouble, as happened in the 2021 gubernatorial race. Some Dominion executives gave a lot of money to a PAC that ran a voter suppression effort in GOP-friendly parts of the state.
That effort backfired — spectacularly — on the funders. That failure might possibly have convinced Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), the target of those PAC ads, to back a ban.
We’ll see about that. We’ll also have to see whether there’s any broad enthusiasm in the General Assembly for a ban. Leaders in the House and Senate have been quiet on the idea, and whether the issue matters — at all — with voters is an open question.
But there’s a much bigger question: Would such a ban be constitutional?
According to Eric Wang, a campaign finance attorney and partner at the Gober Group, banning contributions from state-regulated utilities such as Dominion “present[s] a unique situation.”
“Having a natural and singular monopoly could strengthen the legal justification for enacting a ban on contributions from the sector,” Wang said, “whether that is based on an anti-corruption or consumer protection rationale.”
On that point, Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City), a longtime ban supporter and sponsor of one of the bills coming before the Senate, told the Virginia Mercury’s Sarah Vogelsong and Graham Moomaw that Dominion is “a monopolistic company that has a captive audience that is spreading money around the General Assembly and using that to structure the state law.”
What have federal courts said about contribution bans for specific, state-regulated industries? Here are a couple worth considering.
In 2020, a federal appeals court upheld a lower-court ruling that overturned a Pennsylvania ban on political contributions from individuals who held state gaming licenses. In 2017, a U.S. District Court overturned an Illinois law banning political contributions from “cannabis cultivation centers and dispensaries,” ruling the law violated the First Amendment.
That court also ruled that because the Illinois ban applied only to one specific sliver of state-regulated industries and no one else, it didn’t pass constitutional muster.
Wang said: “Ultimately, under the campaign finance jurisprudence, what it comes down to is whether the government has sufficient evidence that the disfavored class of contributors poses an unusual danger of corruption and whether the law is sufficiently tailored to target that danger.”
Ah, corruption. That’s a pretty important issue. In pressing for a contribution ban, then, reform-minded lawmakers must believe Dominion’s money is a gateway drug to widespread corruption. And the only cure is prohibition.
Or the worthies could just need a refresher in what it means to be a lawmaker. On that score, let’s recall former California Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh. In a column written in 1987, Lou Cannon noted Unruh’s salty advice for freshmen legislators encountering lobbyists and their swollen campaign checkbooks for the first time:
Unruh would say, “If you can’t eat their food, drink their booze, screw their women and then vote against them, you have no business being up here.”
The Virginia version of that advice has been sanitized over the years, but it remains just as true. Forget a contribution ban. If politicians can’t take Dominion’s money and vote against it, then it’s entirely likely they “have no business” being in Capitol Square.