Proper ventilation when cooking with both gas and electricity can improve indoor air quality tremendously — a point that was highlighted by a recent study conducted by Catalyst Environmental Solutions and the California Restaurant Association. Safety measures and existing regulatory appliance standards provide gas stove owners with the ability to leverage the reliability and efficiency of natural gas, which is nearly 2½ times more efficient than electricity when used directly inside the home while saving customers almost $900 annually.
While federal regulations based on tests and research from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and other federal agencies do not consider gas ranges to be a health hazard for consumers, a position held by both Republican and Democratic administrations, municipal gas utilities in cities and towns across the country are committed to helping educate their customers on the safety of natural gas cooking and ways to reduce emissions from the cooking process.
Dave Schryver, Washington
The writer is president and CEO of the American Public Gas Association.