McMullin, who ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2016, decided not to run in the Republican primary this year, which Lee will likely easily win. Instead, McMullin staked out ground as an independent who can draw from Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans in the general election.
“I’m running to represent all Utahns, not just one faction of one party," McMullin tells me. “Together, we can stand up to the chaos and dysfunction that extremists have brought to Washington and move our country forward.” So far, Utah Democrats have effectively stood down, declining to field a significant candidate, who would almost certainly lose in the overwhelmingly Republican state.
“Mike Lee appeals to the extremes and offers little more than attention-seeking obstructionism in the Senate,” McMullin argues. “Not only is he unable to work across the aisle on major issues, but he doesn’t even work effectively with members of his own party.” He says, “Lee and the extremists he caters to have created chaos and dysfunction in Washington that prevents the country from overcoming serious, mounting challenges that negatively impact Utahns’ quality of life.”
McMullin has highlighted Lee’s extreme voting record:
Lee has provided plenty of fodder for McMullin’s argument that Lee has gone off the deep end. In the fall of 2020, Lee insisted in a tweet that “Democracy isn’t the objective. liberty, peace, and prospefity [sic] are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.” He later clarified that the United States is a constitutional system, with an unelected Supreme Court and antidemocratic aspects — two things that Republicans have used, incidentally, to extend their overwhelmingly White minority rule.
Since then, reports have uncovered that Lee looked into Donald Trump’s bizarre theories to overturn the election in 2020 ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Although he batted down the plot to stage a coup, he failed to report the scheme to the FBI or the public. Lee also voted repeatedly to filibuster voting legislation and to block a bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 (which fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney supported).
McMullin plans to appeal to voters’ frustration with gridlock and hyper-partisanship. “We need to ensure that we still have a democracy that serves the interests of the people, not just extremists and special interests,” he contends. “They’ve gained too much influence in Washington and worsened the pandemic, failed to lower the high costs of health care, contributed to inflation, prevented us from protecting our air and water, and weakened America.”
He has also been a strong advocate for “free and fair” elections, including eliminating gerrymandering and getting special-interest money out of politics. These reforms, he says, are essential if we are “to ensure that our government remains accountable.” He has ruled out accepting PAC money.
McMullin has an uphill climb against an incumbent, but his decision to go the independent route might pay off and provide a model for other conservatives disillusioned with the MAGA GOP. If nothing else, McMullin’s fundraising success shows there is some appetite for an alternative to the most extreme wing of the Senate GOP.