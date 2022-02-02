“Mike Lee appeals to the extremes and offers little more than attention-seeking obstructionism in the Senate,” McMullin argues. “Not only is he unable to work across the aisle on major issues, but he doesn’t even work effectively with members of his own party.” He says, “Lee and the extremists he caters to have created chaos and dysfunction in Washington that prevents the country from overcoming serious, mounting challenges that negatively impact Utahns’ quality of life.”