Unfortunately, people continue to self-segregate, and not just where they live. They choose different schools, different books and even different cultures. How will they ever learn about one another if they are not exposed to each other? By taking a case on the methods institutions of higher education use to choose their student bodies, the reactionaries on the Supreme Court are positioned to hammer still another nail into Brown by holding that universities may not foster diversity in thinking and education by ensuring that some students of all races, religions and socioeconomic statuses are admitted.