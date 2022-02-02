Regarding Paul Butler’s Jan. 28 op-ed, “This high court will doom affirmative action”:

It has been almost 70 years since the Supreme Court decided Brown v. Board of Education. Yet too many people, most of them White, have not learned its lessons.

I was lucky to grow up in D.C. during the 1950s and 1960s. I saw the most important demographic changes in the city: the “blockbusting” and “White flight” immediately subsequent to Brown; the urban renewal and Black removal in Southwest D.C.; and the fear by self-professed tolerant Whites in Shepherd Park, Colonial Village and North Portal Estates of sending their children to Paul Junior High and Coolidge High schools.

By attending school in D.C., I learned that Blacks and Whites have the same values, are equally smart and aspire to the same American Dream.

Unfortunately, people continue to self-segregate, and not just where they live. They choose different schools, different books and even different cultures. How will they ever learn about one another if they are not exposed to each other? By taking a case on the methods institutions of higher education use to choose their student bodies, the reactionaries on the Supreme Court are positioned to hammer still another nail into Brown by holding that universities may not foster diversity in thinking and education by ensuring that some students of all races, religions and socioeconomic statuses are admitted.

Mr. Butler was right: The failure to permit universities to choose their own student bodies will result in resegregation of our most important schools.

Bruce N. Shulman, Silver Spring