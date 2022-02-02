Yuck! My daughter responded when I placed the bowl in front of her. A simultaneous and emphatic no from my 2-year-old. Please? I pleaded, taking a mouthful. It’s so good! (It was.) They could not be convinced. I grabbed the Goldfish and we got in the car. I felt depleted, defeated, not sure the effort had been worth it at all.
I used to derive great pleasure from making dinner. The meditation of chopping and stirring and simmering, the pausing to sit down together at the end of the day, even if only for five to seven minutes. But it’s been weeks since I had the time, energy or enthusiasm to turn out a meal worth writing home about. Which is sort of an issue because I get paid to write about cooking.
It had been growing for a while: The loss of interest, the boredom, the apprehension of will-they-eat-it. I’m depressed about dinner.
I’m not alone. Most people I talk to — family, friends, people in line at the grocery checkout — are less than enthused about making dinner these late-pandemic days. And it’s not because we all used to eat out at fabulous restaurants every night or can afford Grubhub nonstop. It’s because there is seemingly no end to home cooking in sight — exhausting even for those of us who usually love it. With everyone mostly at home, there’s no space to try new recipes, no time to reset before the next meal rolls around. What once offered a sense of control feels like a thankless, endless exercise.
You’d think the ubiquity of food media out there would make it easy to figure out what to make for dinner. But it’s hard to weed through. The cable uberchefs suggest I ferment whatever I foraged that morning while YouTube stars want me to make my own rock candy. The TikTok stream is flowing faster than I can make the famous feta pasta and, while my kids would probably love the pancake cereal, who actually has the time to flip all those tiny pancakes?
Still, my family needs to eat and it is good to cook. It’s more economical, more sustainable, and, frankly, I need to make a living. So now, I’m all about taking the pressure off.
First, I’m focusing on cooking simply. That means no new recipes and no pressure to make something stunning out of a can of tuna. Eggs and toast never disappoint in my house. Popcorn and pears are a good combo. Cheese and crackers count as a meal, and peanut butter and jelly can be dinner (serve with chips and carrot sticks; dirty martini, optional).
Second thing: Like you, I bet, I make “recipes” I know by heart. But I’m bored with that stuff, you say. Right, that’s why you do one small thing to change it up. Love your chicken cutlets? Try them with pork. (Just marinate them in lemon juice, grated garlic, oregano and olive oil before searing.) Make your meatless meatballs with your eyes closed? Serve with rice instead of pasta. Think of it like going shopping in your own closet.
And lastly: Feed your grown-ups like you feed the kids. I spent a decade convincing parents that dinner can be fast, low-stress, even fun. Melt cheese on it! Call it “Pizza Something”! They’ll never suspect it’s broccoli under there.
Who was I kidding? Kids want what they want when they want it. I’ve heard about parents who don’t make substitutions, whose kids get what they get and don’t get upset. Can you guys call me? Because I don’t know any of these children and I can’t handle the whining.
So instead of feeding the kids whatever the adults are having, I feed the adults whatever the kids are having. And when it’s boxed mac and cheese with frozen peas stirred in, that’s a one-pot meal the whole family can get behind.
These tricks may just get me through this winter of more discontent. And no matter what I make, I’ll always celebrate when, however occasionally, we all sit down and eat together.