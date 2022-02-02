I’m not alone. Most people I talk to — family, friends, people in line at the grocery checkout — are less than enthused about making dinner these late-pandemic days. And it’s not because we all used to eat out at fabulous restaurants every night or can afford Grubhub nonstop. It’s because there is seemingly no end to home cooking in sight — exhausting even for those of us who usually love it. With everyone mostly at home, there’s no space to try new recipes, no time to reset before the next meal rolls around. What once offered a sense of control feels like a thankless, endless exercise.