But threats to free speech on campus aren’t just limited to the “politically incorrect.” A professor at University of Illinois Chicago was placed on leave for using two redacted slurs in a law school hypothetical involving workplace discrimination. Around the corner at Chicago State University, administrators threatened two professors with legal action for operating a blog critical of administrative decisions. At least 10 states are currently considering bills that would impose “divisive” content bans in higher education. If enacted, they would contradict First Amendment decisions going back to the 1950s.