There are two points worth emphasizing: First, Hogan should avoid the pathetic answers that Republicans frequently offer when asked if they would support Trump if he is the party’s nominee. The answer must be an unequivocal no. No one who acknowledges that Trump betrayed the country, is a threat to democracy, is unfit to serve and would not defend U.S. interests against Russia could possibly support returning him to office. Hogan need not say who he will vote for (himself? a third-party candidate?), but it is critical to maintain his own integrity and expose the spinelessness of potential Republican rivals by ruling out support for a dangerous figure.