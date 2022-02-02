Hogan acknowledges that there may be no such lane for him. Regardless, Hogan can help reinforce the few non-MAGA voices in his party and push the GOP in the direction of a candidate other than the defeated former president. He must emphatically condemn political violence, the big lie and attempts to undermine democracy. Otherwise, there is no reason for him to run.
There are two points worth emphasizing: First, Hogan should avoid the pathetic answers that Republicans frequently offer when asked if they would support Trump if he is the party’s nominee. The answer must be an unequivocal no. No one who acknowledges that Trump betrayed the country, is a threat to democracy, is unfit to serve and would not defend U.S. interests against Russia could possibly support returning him to office. Hogan need not say who he will vote for (himself? a third-party candidate?), but it is critical to maintain his own integrity and expose the spinelessness of potential Republican rivals by ruling out support for a dangerous figure.
Second, Hogan noted that if the pro-MAGA candidates are dividing up the vote of Trump fans, he could capture a plurality of the party by cleaning up among those Republicans who understand Trump and his ilk would be disastrous for the party and the country. But that strategy only works if there is a single alternative to Trump. If he and a smattering of other sane Republican politicians run, he will wind up with a sliver of the non-MAGA electorate.
That, in turn, suggests an unusual approach: Run from the start with a running mate, such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), or agree to be her running mate. He could also tap another governor, such as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, another strong conservative who has consistently spoken up against Trump. The benefit here would be to consolidate a bloc of the party and to balance Hogan’s moderate image with someone to his right.
Whichever Republican decides to run explicitly as a non-MAGA candidate should move sooner rather than later. They should also define an agenda that is something other than pardoning Jan. 6 violent convicts or seeking to exact revenge on prosecutors.
As a successful governor, Hogan can tout a brand of Republicanism that is fiscally sober but productive and in step with a wide swath of the country on issues such as climate change, education, health care, government reform, policing and a host of other bread-and-butter issues for which the rest of the party has no answers.
In other words, Hogan should be able to answer the question: What are you for? That’s something the vast number of Trump mini-me candidates have not begun to answer.