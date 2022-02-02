Zucker, a former executive producer of the “Today” show, took an extensive, hands-on interest in “New Day,” a style that he also visited on other programs. When Chris Cuomo hosted then-presidential candidate Donald Trump for a marathon telephone interview in September 2015, for instance, it was Zucker who personally pushed the program to plow through commercial breaks to keep the action going. “I’ve never worked with anybody who is more on their game more often throughout the day than he is,” Chris Cuomo told the Erik Wemple Blog at the time.