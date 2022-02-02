These four metrics can help decision-makers determine when to lift restrictions. And when they do, it doesn’t mean our work is done. The big problem remains the same — the risks for those adults who are unvaccinated is extraordinarily high. We should be spending more energy on vaccinating everyone — both in the United States and around the world — and less on imposing restrictions on those already vaccinated. Just as important as knowing when to put in controls, is knowing when to pull them back.