As a student myself, I do agree that learning in masks was a bit difficult at first. However, after a semester of masked, in-person learning, wearing masks is no longer a challenge. Like parents, many of my peers and I have no desire to return to virtual learning. An outbreak of covid-19 at school would cause exactly that, and masks are proven to prevent this.
Letting up in safety protocols now will only prolong the time that we spend in the shadow of covid-19. As Mr. Youngkin mentioned, students are under “tremendous stress,” especially after more than a year of virtual learning. We should rethink adding the worry for the safety of the school environment and of circumventing maskless peers to students’ already full plates.
Elise Zhu, Oakton
Regarding Dana Milbank’s Jan. 27 Thursday Opinion commentary, “For Youngkin’s kids, anti-racist education was okay”:
Thanks go to Mr. Milbank for his praise of the National Cathedral School (NCS) and the commitment of its leaders, faculty, staff and parents who continue to be dedicated to creating a diverse environment for the benefit of its students. As Mr. Milbank stated, this policy has been a part of NCS “for many years.” NCS was one of the first independent schools to diversify its student body in the 1950s. Although it has not always been an easy journey, the school has progressed over these 68 years to become an inclusive institution for young women. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political posturing smacks of the parental admonition “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Elizabeth Dietel, Bethesda
The writer is a former faculty member and director of admissions at National Cathedral School.