Thanks go to Mr. Milbank for his praise of the National Cathedral School (NCS) and the commitment of its leaders, faculty, staff and parents who continue to be dedicated to creating a diverse environment for the benefit of its students. As Mr. Milbank stated, this policy has been a part of NCS “for many years.” NCS was one of the first independent schools to diversify its student body in the 1950s. Although it has not always been an easy journey, the school has progressed over these 68 years to become an inclusive institution for young women. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political posturing smacks of the parental admonition “Do as I say, not as I do.”