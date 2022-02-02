In addition for asking for support, the activists also wanted athletes to understand how they might be used for propaganda purposes by the Chinese government. A briefing document for athletes issued by the activist groups warns that, in addition to maintaining vigilance on digital spying, athletes should also be careful not to take pictures with Chinese officials who might be connected to human rights abuses and to avoid posing in front of slogans they can’t read. Athletes shouldn’t let the IOC stop them from exerting their right to free speech at the Games, the activists wrote.