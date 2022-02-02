Last month, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin declared that the trial will be an “excruciating experience” for the newspaper. That’s true, though it’s an assessment that may well undersell the point: It already has been an excruciating experience for the New York Times. (The trial was due to start on Jan. 24 but was postponed until Feb. 3 because Palin tested positive for the coronavirus.)
In August 2017, James Bennet, then the editorial page editor for the Times, testified before federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff just weeks after Palin filed her suit over a June 14, 2017, Times editorial titled “America’s Lethal Politics.” The editorial focused on U.S. political violence in the aftermath of a shooting by James T. Hodgkinson at an Alexandria, Va., baseball practice attended by Republican lawmakers; several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).
In seeking to compare the Hodgkinson attack to the 2011 Arizona shooting by Jared Lee Loughner, which killed six people and wounded then-congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords among others, the editorial asserted an erroneous link between the latter event and a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee. (More on the specifics here and here.) The Times ran a correction but failed to mention Palin.
Bennet’s testimony — a transcript of which is available here — focused on the evolution of this errant editorial. (Links to key evidence and motions in this case are at the bottom of this post.) Questions centered on a key passage in the original editorial, as flagged in a concerted Twitter backlash:
Asked by Rakoff about the passage, Bennet protested that his intentions didn’t align with readers’ interpretations. “What I was thinking of was of the link between the victim and the overall climate, that there was actually an example of political incitement that we could point to in that case to create a link between the victim and the incitement,” said Bennet. “I wasn’t — what I wasn’t trying to say was that there was a causal link between — a direct causal link between this map and the shooting.”
As the session wore on, Bennet was asked about the preparations he’d undertaken to edit the piece, whose first draft came from colleague Elizabeth Williamson.
Did he review a story by ABC News that was linked in the editorial itself? No, responded Bennet. Did he take a look at the cross-hairs map that the editorial referenced? No. Did he review certain Times stories on the Loughner shooting in preparing the editorial? No. Did he review articles in any publication that reported no evidence that Loughner had seen the Palin map? No. At the time he edited the piece, did he know “one way or the other whether Jared Loughner had ever seen the crosshairs map?”
“No, I didn’t, no,” responded Bennet.
Sounds like a pretty hostile line of questioning, right? Actually, those inquiries came from Michael Sullivan, an attorney representing the New York Times who was trying to tailor the newspaper’s defense to settled law. The 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan and its progeny established the principle that public figures such as Palin must prove “actual malice” to prevail in a defamation case. That means that they need to show that the media outlet either knew the material was false or acted with reckless disregard to its truth or falsity.
In posing those questions to Bennet, the Times counsel was trying to show that Bennet was, at worst, merely negligent — and not malicious — in his approach to the Palin editorial. In other words, what is journalistically indefensible may well be legally defensible.
When Palin attorney Ken Turkel got a chance to question Bennet, he probed the editor’s awareness of the issue. From 2006 to 2016, Bennet was the Atlantic’s top editor, and during some of that period, blogger Andrew Sullivan’s Daily Dish was part of the company’s offerings. Sullivan clashed in 2011 with a writer from the Financial Times over the question of Loughner’s influences. Turkel and Bennet had this exchange:
Turkel: You didn’t know that Mr. Sullivan was essentially demanding a retraction from another journalist who accused him of stating that there was a link between the Loughner shootings and Republican rhetoric and ideology?Bennet: I may well have been aware of this at the time. I’m just now trying to remember the -- but I don’t --[...]Turkel: [F]rom what you have told me, it is your testimony you were unaware that Mr. Sullivan was demanding a correction from the Financial Times when they accused him of this very link that is at issue in this case?Bennet: No, that’s not what I said. I honestly -- I just don’t remember whether or not he did this. I mean, obviously he did do it. I just don’t remember what my knowledge of it was at the time.
Therewith a preview of the coming weeks in Rakoff’s courtroom, plumbing Bennet’s recollections and state of mind.
As the “excruciating” proceedings unfold, however, keep in mind a few things: One: All news organizations make mistakes, and when the backroom chaos that produced them is laid out in court, it’s never an elegant tableau. Two: The Supreme Court designed “actual malice” to nurture an aggressive American media, one that wouldn’t have to pay damages for slip-ups and even eyebrow-raising incompetence. Three: Go ahead and trash the Times for the revelations that come out of the proceedings, but consider that at one point or another, your favorite media outlet has relied on these same protections.
