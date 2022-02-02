Inevitably, Republicans will resort to the “Look what you made us do” justification: We might have supported this nomination, but Democrats forced us to oppose her. Maybe it was something Biden said, or Democrats on the Judiciary Committee asking questions we didn’t like, or an unfortunate segment on MSNBC that really made us mad. Or maybe they fear she’ll “legislate from the bench,” a sin of which only liberals can be guilty. Whatever it is, it isn’t our fault.