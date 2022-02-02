The Economist calls Johnson “possibly the biggest cynic ever to become prime minister.” He was fired from a prominent job in journalism for inventing a quote. A former conservative leader fired him from a government position for lying. His ascent to Downing Street was propelled by his campaigning for Brexit, Britain’s exit from the European Union. He brandished a smoked kipper, ridiculing the European Union for the regulation requiring such fish to be shipped on ice pillows — a regulation written by the British government. He warned, preposterously, that Turkey would soon join the European Union. He promised that leaving the European Union would free 350 million pounds ($480 million) a week for the National Health Service, a factoid plucked from the same ether where Trump got his promise to eliminate the U.S. national debt in eight years.