They might also be lacking the other factor that winning candidates need: a persuasive message. Most have little to distinguish themselves from their Republican opponents other than Trump’s “complete and total endorsement.” But recent poll data shows that Republican voters are increasingly moving away from blind personal devotion to the former president. The NBC News poll has for years tracked whether Republicans are more supporters of Trump or the party. In October 2020, that measure favored Trump by a 54-38 margin. Their most recent January poll showed the numbers reversed, with GOP voters saying they backed the party more than Trump by a 56-36 margin.