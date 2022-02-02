For instance, Donald Trump was recently upset that Mike Pence did not want to overturn the election (his words, which he has now walked back a little, not mine). Just a little light overturning, as you do for a pancake! He is trying to stop the revising of the Electoral Count Act so that future vice presidents will definitely be able to overturn elections, if they want; not for sinister reasons, just because he wants to make sure Kamala Harris has all the power she needs. He loves Kamala! I’m sorry, not “overturn” — “ensure the honest results of the election.”