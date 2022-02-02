Syria is another reason that Ankara will be cautious when it comes to full-blown military support for Ukraine. Successive Turkish incursions in Syria have largely been approved by Putin. In Syria, the Russians have the upper hand, and Turkey’s ability to operate a “safe zone” on its borders has been based on Moscow’s consent. Russia controls Syrian airspace and has the ability to send millions of Syrian refugees north toward the Turkish border if it decides to push for an offensive in opposition-controlled Idlib. On top of all that, the Russians also hold the “Kurdish card” in Syria — since Ankara’s biggest nightmare is normalization of the autonomous Kurdish region in Syria, which would happen if Moscow decides to push Kurds and Damascus into an agreement.