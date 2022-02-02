That says a lot about the friendship Ankara has recently developed with Ukraine, which is now facing the possibility of Russian military intervention. Whether Vladimir Putin’s next steps lead to a limited incursion or a full-fledged invasion, the result would no doubt deliver a devastating blow to Ukraine as well as widen rifts within NATO. But such a war would be particularly bad for Turkey, torn between NATO solidarity and an ever-growing strategic dependency on Putin’s Russia.
For decades, Turkey has supported the independence of countries in the post-Soviet space. But with Ukraine it has gone even farther, building up a strong and mutually beneficial defense relationship. Turkey sells armed drones in return for Ukrainian know-how that could help Turkey’s ambitious defense projects (particularly regarding jet engines). Turkish drones have already been used in Donbas against pro-Russian targets, angering Moscow and making Turkey popular among Ukrainians. If things get worse, Kyiv is hoping its fleet of Turkish armed drones will make a dent in the Russian armor.
Yet Turkey is also reliant on Russian gas, Russian tourists and imports — despite long-standing historical concerns about Moscow’s influence in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and the Black Sea region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Kyiv this week in an attempt to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. This round of diplomacy offers a unique opportunity for Erdogan to improve his strained relations with Washington and other NATO partners — after having sufficiently alienated them by purchasing Russian missile systems; flexing Turkey’s muscles in Syria, Libya and Mediterranean; and reversing the country’s democratic gains. Ankara will try to polish its NATO credentials by dissuading Putin from war.
A potential war would cause huge problems for Turkey. How far can Ankara go beyond condemning Russian aggression? U.S. officials are quietly hoping that Turkey can continue to supply drones to Kyiv if there is a prolonged war. NATO will also be wondering about access to the Black Sea, since Russian warships would have to pass through the Bosporus to head to Crimea to support Russian land forces.
None of these will be easy decisions for Ankara. Ukraine will be Erdogan’s ultimate balancing act, but there are limits to what Turkey can do. And those limits will ultimately be imposed by Moscow, not NATO.
In 2014, Turkey condemned the annexation of Crimea but did not join Western sanctions against Russia. Turkey’s economic and strategic dependence on Russia since 2014 has only increased. Russia is Turkey’s top energy supplier and has built a natural gas pipeline, TurkStream, that brings Russian gas directly to Turkey underneath the Black Sea. Russians are also building Turkey’s first nuclear reactor and have long replaced Europeans in terms of tourism revenue. With his popularity in decline and his economy in tatters, Erdogan cannot afford an energy crisis — and will likely opt out of Western economic sanctions against Russia.
Syria is another reason that Ankara will be cautious when it comes to full-blown military support for Ukraine. Successive Turkish incursions in Syria have largely been approved by Putin. In Syria, the Russians have the upper hand, and Turkey’s ability to operate a “safe zone” on its borders has been based on Moscow’s consent. Russia controls Syrian airspace and has the ability to send millions of Syrian refugees north toward the Turkish border if it decides to push for an offensive in opposition-controlled Idlib. On top of all that, the Russians also hold the “Kurdish card” in Syria — since Ankara’s biggest nightmare is normalization of the autonomous Kurdish region in Syria, which would happen if Moscow decides to push Kurds and Damascus into an agreement.
Erdogan’s trip to Ukraine this week, as the leader of an important NATO country, will be a major boost to Ukrainian morale. No doubt Turks are genuinely alarmed by Russia’s desire to remodel NATO’s security architecture. After all, it was fear of Stalin’s Soviet Union that prompted Turkey to join NATO in 1952. When the Cold War was over, Turkey championed NATO expansion in Eastern Europe.
But over the past few years, Ankara has edged so close to Russia that it can’t dismiss Moscow’s pressure when it comes to Ukraine. Turkey can support Ukraine to an extent that is permissible to Russia — but without crossing Moscow’s red lines.
This should be a lesson to Turkey and others in Europe: You can deal with Russia and trade with Russia, but if you become dependent on Russia, your options in the great power game will be limited. Erdogan will do all he can to support Ukraine diplomatically and step up Turkey’s NATO engagement. But if war becomes inevitable, Turkey will be careful not to cross Putin’s red lines.