There has been an increase in recent years of local officials in Virginia being singled out for removal through recall petitions, often by political and ideological entities. School board members are increasingly in the crosshairs. Fairfax County last year saw the start of an effort to recall three of the 12 members of the school board, and in Loudoun County, six of the nine school board members elected in 2019 have been targeted for removal by a nonpartisan political action committee. School board elections are generally low-turnout contests, thus making it fairly easy to obtain the signatures necessary for a recall. And because the reasons for removal are so broadly defined in the law, disputes over policy — such as removing the name of a Confederate general from a high school or allowing for hybrid school instruction during a pandemic — are alleged to be a dereliction or neglect of duty. So far, judges hearing these cases and the commonwealth’s attorneys representing the state’s interests seem to recognize the paucity of the charges and the cases have been withdrawn or dismissed. The rare instance of an official being removed from office occurred in 2010 when a judge ordered a recall election that resulted in the removal of Portsmouth Mayor James W. Holley III.