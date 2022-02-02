The philosophy behind the recall of elected officials is that there is a need for a final check on those who have proved so unfit or neglectful of the interests of their constituents that they should be ejected from office before the expiration of their terms. Recalls are rarely successful, but the process is increasingly being used by partisan and special interests as a way to bully or intimidate officials. Nowhere has this been more apparent than in Virginia, where recent abuses have underscored the need for lawmakers to reform a law that has allowed — even encouraged — frivolous and harmful attacks on public officials.