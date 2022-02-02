The editorial board speaks as though providing 4.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is almost enough to get us off the hook. What right do we have to control money deposited in good faith in our banks, refusing the self-declared government from saving its people’s lives? From paying its teachers, doctors and all government employees?
I need not name the grossly undemocratic countries that we have supported with aid sometimes designated for the purchase of U.S.-manufactured arms, as well as countries to which we continue to sell arms — or bullets to kill children in their own and neighboring countries. We suffer from a serious case of hypocrisy.
Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore
The writer is vice president of the MD Peace Action Education Fund.