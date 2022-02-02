I was very disappointed by the Jan. 28 editorial “A split decision.” Of course, I don’t respect and perhaps fear what could come of the Taliban’s rule, but far worse would be the deaths of 1 million adults and children. The United States and its allies created a dependent economy. The United States spent $300 million a day during the war, according to an August analysis by Forbes.

The editorial board speaks as though providing 4.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is almost enough to get us off the hook. What right do we have to control money deposited in good faith in our banks, refusing the self-declared government from saving its people’s lives? From paying its teachers, doctors and all government employees?

I need not name the grossly undemocratic countries that we have supported with aid sometimes designated for the purchase of U.S.-manufactured arms, as well as countries to which we continue to sell arms — or bullets to kill children in their own and neighboring countries. We suffer from a serious case of hypocrisy.

Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

The writer is vice president of the MD Peace Action Education Fund.