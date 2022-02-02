Almost anyone with first-generation immigrants in their family can tell you about the uncle or auntie who has been manipulated by misinformation. I recently had some tough but respectful conversations with family members who have been co-opted by anti-communist rhetoric to believe the “big lie.” They are convinced that the Chinese Communist Party funded Dominion voting machines, that President Biden is overly influenced by communists, and that the Democrats want to cheat “again” by letting noncitizens vote in the next presidential election.