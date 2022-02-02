At the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Confederate flags and other symbols of white nationalism were flown alongside the the flag of South Vietnam, my parents’ homeland, which was taken over by communists in 1975. The flags of India, Israel, Cuba, Taiwan and pre-revolution Iran also appeared on the Capitol steps.
It has since been reported that Chinese Americans gave the Proud Boys more than 80 percent of the funds to cover medical costs of members stabbed at a demonstration the month before the insurrection. Perhaps this will come as a surprise to many. To me, it didn’t. I have witnessed susceptibility to the “big lie” within my own family.
This must change. These groups make up the fastest-growing part of the electorate, and they live in the suburbs of swing states. In razor-thin races, which the country is likely to see this year and in 2024, these communities’ votes are decisive.
Advocates should be mobilizing immigrant populations to be champions of democracy. Instead, antidemocratic forces have captured their attention.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Like my family, which fled authoritarianism after the Vietnam War, most immigrants and refugees arriving in the United States are already committed to democracy. Having left everything behind in search of freedom, security and a better future, they’re determined to rebuild their lives — and defend their new country.
Thus, any perceived threats to U.S. democracy are taken seriously. This makes immigrants receptive to the messaging of far-right authoritarian populists who claim — as in the attack on the Capitol — to be defending the country from a radical socialist takeover.
Almost anyone with first-generation immigrants in their family can tell you about the uncle or auntie who has been manipulated by misinformation. I recently had some tough but respectful conversations with family members who have been co-opted by anti-communist rhetoric to believe the “big lie.” They are convinced that the Chinese Communist Party funded Dominion voting machines, that President Biden is overly influenced by communists, and that the Democrats want to cheat “again” by letting noncitizens vote in the next presidential election.
Their primary sources of political news are native-language talk-show hosts spinning mistruths, along with emotionally charged videos forwarded from friends on messaging apps.
Likewise, the Chinese Americans and members of the Chinese diaspora who donated to the Proud Boys believed that the group was protecting the United States from a communist takeover. Spanish-speaking communities in Florida and Texas regularly hear that Biden is a socialist comparable to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Some immigrants might also have been motivated by anti-Black sentiment, arising from a misunderstanding about inequities perpetuated by systemic racism.
Armed with efficient ways to spread untruths, antidemocratic forces are taking advantage of immigrants who have limited access to reliable information in their primary languages and are prone to being swayed by narratives that inflame underlying fears based on homeland politics. YouTube and Facebook are flush with commentators spouting lies about the 2020 election, but who are ignored by content moderators because the material isn’t in English. The fact-based, pro-democratic equivalent is practically nonexistent.
The good news: Immigrants’ commitment to democracy could also help save it.
In 2020, new Americans played a decisive role in preventing Trump — with his admiration of authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un — from winning a second term. This occurred partly because advocacy groups conducted outreach to first- and second-generation Asian Americans in their native languages in swing states.
Those efforts worked. Postmortems of the 2020 election showed that the 47 percent surge in Asian American and Pacific Islander turnout was influential in several races, including those in Arizona and Georgia. Across the country, almost two-thirds of Asian Americans voted to oust Trump.
But one-third did not. Entrepreneurial, religiously devout, anti-communist immigrants are a swing constituency. That’s why the antidemocracy right has ramped up efforts to persuade them.
Unfortunately, small-d democrats have done very little to stop this.
New Americans can help determine the fate of U.S. democracy. But that means reaching them where they are — via ethnic media, social and messaging apps, community and faith-based centers — and providing counternarratives in their primary languages.
Those on the side of democracy cannot take the United States’ increasing diversity for granted or assume that political outreach at the margins doesn’t matter. It does. We must appeal to immigrants if democracy is to win in 2024.