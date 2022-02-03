Kendall and White refer to the gap between development of prototypes and actual production as the “valley of death.” That’s where the early hypersonics experiments collapsed, and it has been a kill zone for many other innovative ideas. Kendall argues that the Pentagon must decide what technologies could be crucial, and then roll the dice, failure be damned — being “willing to gamble that things that we’re not comfortable with yet operationally will get to where they’re going to be very valuable operationally.”