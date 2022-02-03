“So much for America’s shift from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific,” writes Edward Luce in the Financial Times. “By demanding concessions that have shocked a divided and rudderless Europe, Russian president Vladimir Putin has united the west behind U.S. leadership. It has been years since that sentence could be written with a straight face. Russia has brought about what it fears — a west that is displaying something approaching resolve.” He adds, “By threatening Ukraine’s sovereignty, Putin has done something Biden could not on his own — unite the west. It gives Biden an advantage that should not be squandered.”