The end result is an upside-down set of budgetary priorities. In good news, some components of the American Rescue Plan still look like money well spent. But to provide some scale for the mistakes: Democrats frittered away more than $400 billion on those deficit-financed, poorly targeted, third-round stimulus checks. Now, they can’t persuade their own caucus to spend a quarter of that amount, $110 billion, on universal pre-K — even if the long-desired program is paid for and likely to have much bigger bang for the buck than those one-off stimulus payments.