Full disclosure: Early last year, when Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus was being debated, I supported it. I cheered on the American Rescue Plan’s investments in children, rental assistance, vaccinations and relief for the unemployed. I also worried about the health of state and local finances if they didn’t get sufficient federal aid. (Such concerns were mostly unnecessary, it turns out.)
I held my nose about some other elements of the package that seemed poorly targeted — such as yet another round of near-universal stimulus payments — and urged Congress to pass the bill.
Now, the further we get from enactment, the worse the legislation’s extra flab looks. The problem isn’t only that large chunks of the bill were wasteful and contributed to once-in-a-generation inflation; in hindsight, the greater sin is that the bill ultimately crowded out political support for much more important and fiscally responsible items on Biden’s agenda, such as universal pre-K and efforts to fight climate change.
The stimulus bill passed last March — with only Democratic votes, Manchin’s included — was deficit-financed, meaning lawmakers opted to borrow rather than pay for its costs. The final package was hailed as transformational, ambitious, New-Deal-like.
Shortly after it passed, Biden began releasing frameworks for other economic priorities on his agenda. These programs, which the president pledged to pay for, included critical long-term investments and safety-net expansions, such as universal pre-K, child care, paid family leave, clean-energy and climate programs, and cheaper health coverage.
In the wake of Biden’s celebrated, “transformational” stimulus, though, there was little political urgency to move on other big-ticket, Democratic-only agenda items. Significant intraparty disagreements ensued over priorities, pay-fors and the overall price tag of the package that came to be branded as “Build Back Better.”
Negotiations stretched on for months, with Manchin arguing that Congress had already appropriated a ton of new spending (in both covid relief and a subsequent, bipartisan infrastructure package), and that perhaps lawmakers should “pause” and monitor their effects on the economy before appropriating more dollars.
Meanwhile, developments in the covid-19 pandemic underscored flaws in the American Rescue Plan’s size and composition.
Congress sent states more money than they knew what to do with. It also sent another round of stimulus payments to 86 percent of households, according to estimates from American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Kyle Pomerleau. Among those recipients were many higher-income households that were financially unscathed by the pandemic and perhaps had even improved their finances. Meanwhile, U.S. vaccinations plateaued. New coronavirus variants emerged and contributed to supply chains remaining snarled.
Put another way: In retrospect, it became clearer that Congress had just given Americans who didn’t need it a ton of cash to spend, at a time when there were sharp constraints on the things available to spend on. Supply could not adjust to meet the red-hot demand.
This contributed to inflation rates hitting four-decade highs. It’s true that inflation is also elevated in other advanced economies, but price spikes have been even more pronounced in the United States, where fiscal policy has been unusually generous.
Persistently high inflation has become both an economic problem (obviously) and a political one. Manchin and Senate colleague Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) wield critical votes in any additional safety-net or climate spending, so long as Republicans in the 50-50 Senate refuse to play ball. And Manchin has repeatedly suggested he is reluctant to spend further so long as inflation is high.
Catherine Rampell: Yes, inflation is worrisome. But it has little relevance to the debate over Build Back Better.
It doesn’t matter that Build Back Better is unlikely to have much substantial impact on inflation, particularly because it’s paid for; Manchin’s (misguided) belief otherwise is carrying the day.
The end result is an upside-down set of budgetary priorities. In good news, some components of the American Rescue Plan still look like money well spent. But to provide some scale for the mistakes: Democrats frittered away more than $400 billion on those deficit-financed, poorly targeted, third-round stimulus checks. Now, they can’t persuade their own caucus to spend a quarter of that amount, $110 billion, on universal pre-K — even if the long-desired program is paid for and likely to have much bigger bang for the buck than those one-off stimulus payments.
Maybe Build Back Better will yet be resuscitated, perhaps with different branding and more limited aims. But if not, the answer to the question “Who killed the best parts of the Biden economic agenda?” will be, at least in part, “the other parts of the Biden economic agenda.”