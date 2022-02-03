The Jan. 26 news article “Manufacturers have less than five days’ supply of some computer chips” missed the critical public health impact of the semiconductor chip shortage.

Without an adequate supply of semiconductor chips, medical device manufacturers will be unable to perform maintenance on the thousands of mammography machines throughout the country that provide patients with lifesaving breast health screenings. This comes at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there was a drop of 87 percent in breast screenings during the pandemic, and health-care providers, such as Breast Care for Washington (BCW), are urging patients to return to their annual exams.

Access to breast cancer screenings is especially critical to BCW patients, as we are the only facility to offer 3D mammography to the medically underserved population east of the Anacostia River, and the only mammography facility in the D.C. area that will screen any woman who comes to us regardless of insurance status.

Health care must not be forgotten in the chip discussion, and the Departments of Commerce and Health and Human Services must ensure that health-care companies are prioritized as the shortage continues. There is too much at stake for patients.

Regina Hampton, Washington

The writer is co-founder and chief medical officer of Breast Care for Washington.