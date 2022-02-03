Access to breast cancer screenings is especially critical to BCW patients, as we are the only facility to offer 3D mammography to the medically underserved population east of the Anacostia River, and the only mammography facility in the D.C. area that will screen any woman who comes to us regardless of insurance status.
Health care must not be forgotten in the chip discussion, and the Departments of Commerce and Health and Human Services must ensure that health-care companies are prioritized as the shortage continues. There is too much at stake for patients.
Regina Hampton, Washington
The writer is co-founder and chief medical officer of Breast Care for Washington.