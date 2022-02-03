But back in George Washington’s time, someone who wanted to spread lies and misinformation and conspiracy theories had to print pamphlets, stand on a corner in Alexandria and push them on passersby. The voice of a kook in Gadsby’s Tavern would hardly reach the other side of the room. But today, that kook and that pamphleteer have an email group and a podcast and a website and a YouTube channel — and they can reach thousands of people with a few keystrokes.
There’s a famous adage: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.” It is even more true today. That’s the syndrome Dr. Fauci is trying to diagnose.
Bernard Tate, Manassas Park