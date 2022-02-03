After O’Toole’s removal, the caucus voted to select Candice Bergen as interim leader. She’s their fourth leader since Stephen Harper lost the 2015 election to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the second interim chief. The selection of Bergen, who has been pictured wearing a MAGA hat and this year compared extremists occupying downtown Ottawa during the trucker convoy to Indigenous protesters who tore down a statue of a colonizer, and initially voted against banning conversion therapy, suggests something about where the Conservative caucus is at and where the party is headed.
The Conservative Party of Canada now faces a choice. Does it move right and cater to an increasingly vocal and disturbing fringe? Or does it double down on O’Toole’s poorly executed but perhaps well-meaning strategy to move toward the center, toward the median voter, and challenge Trudeau on his own turf? If the latter, of course, the next leader will have to avoid O’Toole’s tendency to mix in elements of the first strategy with the second, trying to have it both ways and flip-flopping all the while.
Whether to embrace its fringe or moderate itself is not the only choice the Conservative Party faces. It faces another existential challenge, one that goes to the very core of the party’s history and future. Will the next leader dominate the party, or will the party split? The truth is, while casual observers think of the left in Canada as fractious, it’s the right that tends to break apart, come together, break apart again, and sit, fall, sit, fall, sit perpetually as Humpty Dumpty on the wall.
Throughout the late 1980s and ’90s and into the early 2000s, conservatives in Canada split, producing a handful of sundered parties in various iterations and contributing to more than a decade of Liberal Party dominance. That came to an end when a newly merged party, the Conservative Party of Canada, came to be, led by Harper. In 2006, Harper became prime minister and dominated the party with an iron fist. At the time, his domineering style seemed to be more than a bit much. In retrospect, it still seems so in many ways. But watching the party today, it makes sense. The Conservative Party in its current iteration and state cannot be led; it must be dominated.
There is, of course, a third option for the next leader: Dominate and split the party. In fact, that might be the best option in the long run. A strong leader who maintains strict discipline within the party and expels the fringe elements to metaphorical Hoth or, worse, the People’s Party of Canada, purging extremists and making space for a center-right mainstream party could set conservatives on a track that will pay dividends in the future.
Ultimately, it seems more likely the party will veer right. That will likely be bad for the party and bad for the country. But there’s always a chance that the party will sneak in an election win and the “It can’t happen here” crowd in Canada will be rudely awakened to the fact that it can and does happen here.
As much as I prefer to see conservatives lose, I’d much rather see them embrace a less extreme version of themselves and act as a moderating force than embolden and abet the most sinister among us. Doing that calls for a leader who will unapologetically remake the party and restrain its worst impulses. Whether that person exists and is willing to try, however, is another question altogether.