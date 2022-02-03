Throughout the late 1980s and ’90s and into the early 2000s, conservatives in Canada split, producing a handful of sundered parties in various iterations and contributing to more than a decade of Liberal Party dominance. That came to an end when a newly merged party, the Conservative Party of Canada, came to be, led by Harper. In 2006, Harper became prime minister and dominated the party with an iron fist. At the time, his domineering style seemed to be more than a bit much. In retrospect, it still seems so in many ways. But watching the party today, it makes sense. The Conservative Party in its current iteration and state cannot be led; it must be dominated.