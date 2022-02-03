But this does not mean the United States should renounce NATO’s power to admit Ukraine if it sees fit. Doing so would establish a dangerous precedent. It would show Putin that NATO’s internal policies can be manipulated and changed by the threat of war, which Putin would no doubt push to its limits. That would likely include demands to remove NATO troops from member states that border Russia, as Putin has insisted. This would prevent U.S. troops from being stationed in Poland because of Russia’s ownership of a slice of the former East Prussia, now known as the Kaliningrad Oblast, which would surrender NATO’s ability to defend its new East European members from further Russian pressure.