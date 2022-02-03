White House press secretary Jen Psaki lit into Hawley on Wednesday in response to a question about Hawley’s letter at her daily briefing: “If you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long-standing, bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries — like Ukraine, but others: their right to choose their own alliances, and also to stand against, very clearly, the efforts, or attempts or potential attempts by any country to invade and take territory of another country.“ She added, “That applies to Sen. Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders.”