So no one can be surprised when Hawley adopts the talking points of Trump’s favorite dictator, Russian President Vladimir Putin. As President Biden draws a tough stance against Putin’s designs on Ukraine and deploys troops to our NATO allies, Hawley has taken Putin’s side in the central dispute. Does Ukraine have a right to determine its alliance? Hawley’s answer: Nyet!
While conceding that it would be against U.S. interests for Russia to invade Ukraine, Hawley wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week: “Our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate. Rather, we must aid Ukraine in a manner that aligns with the American interests at stake and preserves our ability to deny Chinese hegemony in the Indo-Pacific.”
In other words, let Putin have his way and break NATO’s “open-door policy” that offers all qualified European powers the right to join the alliance. It must have been enough to make Putin blush.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki lit into Hawley on Wednesday in response to a question about Hawley’s letter at her daily briefing: “If you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long-standing, bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries — like Ukraine, but others: their right to choose their own alliances, and also to stand against, very clearly, the efforts, or attempts or potential attempts by any country to invade and take territory of another country.“ She added, “That applies to Sen. Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders.”
Hawley responded by accusing the administration of coddling Russia. It was a quintessentially Hawley-like performance — dishonest, incoherent and self-serving.
But don’t take my word for it. As Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted:
Hawley’s misguided, pro-Russia defense came on the same day that a Spanish news outlet published leaked documents confirming the administration’s position in negotiations with Russia: The United States and NATO are willing to discuss security issues with Moscow on a reciprocal basis, but they will insist that Ukraine maintains it ability to decide its own alliances.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby responded to the leaked information at a news conference on Wednesday: “We did not make this document public, but now that it is, it confirms to the entire world what we have always been saying: There is no daylight between our public statements and our private discussions.” There does, however, seem to be a chasm between the growing bipartisan consensus that Russia does not determine Ukraine’s fate and Hawley’s perceived political ambitions.
Whether Hawley’s willingness to parrot Putin will pay off for Hawley is anyone’s guess. Judging from his unfounded allegations that Biden has been too weak on Russia, it seems Hawley might be worried that he might be on the wrong side of the fight between the United States and its foes. It wouldn’t be the first time.