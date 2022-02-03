Mr. Trump continues to lie about his loss and demand that other Republicans do the same, just this week declaring that Congress should investigate former vice president Mike Pence for refusing to overturn the 2020 vote. Many are acceding to him and to a GOP base that polls would indicate has bought into his alternate version of reality. Whipped up against supposedly rampant election fraud that does not exist, Republican state lawmakers are continuing their anti-democratic efforts to crimp access to the ballot box, as new legislative sessions get underway across the country.