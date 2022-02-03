Some elements of the high inflation encountered, such as used car prices, are sure to turn out to have been transitory. Unfortunately, given developments in China and energy-market bottlenecks, other drivers of inflation might get worse before they get better. And housing — one-third of the CPI — has been a transient factor holding down measured inflation, as the CPI’s housing component has increased less than the overall index even as measures of homes prices and rents have risen at rates approaching 20 percent. Even if all other prices were flat and housing prices stabilized, housing alone will likely be enough to push core CPI above 2 percent in 2022.