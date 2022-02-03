But CNN’s ethical problems surrounding the Cuomos go back to the spring of 2020. That’s when Chris Cuomo hosted numerous interviews on his prime-time program with his brother. These headline-making events violated CNN guidelines, but the network decided to make an exception. “The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time,” says a network statement from early 2021. “We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest. As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”