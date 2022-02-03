One example Parkerprovides is an ACLU request for information about the demographics of residents subjected to stop-and-frisk tactics. Parker says that Turner specifically asked how the request could be denied or frustrated. One strategy they discussed, the lawsuit says, was to charge the organization “a very large amount of money” for the request. They ultimately decided to release only a sampling of statistics from each police district in the city, but with each sample first reviewed and approved by Turner — not to ensure it was statistically representative of the district as a whole, but to ensure its release wouldn’t reflect poorly on the department.