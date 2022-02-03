Cruz went on to argue that promising to nominate a Black woman was, somehow, “actually an insult to Black women.” I’d like to see what data he’s relying on to support that claim. I happen to know quite a few Black women — my wife, my sister, lots of other family members, many friends, co-workers and acquaintances — and not a single one has expressed to me the slightest sense of being insulted. I’ve heard reactions of joy and pride but not a scintilla of outrage.