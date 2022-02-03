With his demand for a pledge that Ukraine will never join NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the reason he wants to invade Ukraine: He knows that once Ukraine is in the NATO alliance, he no longer can attack it because he could never win a war with NATO. A sequence of quick, unconventional actions by NATO could save Ukraine and save lives. First, NATO should declare an emergency due to the presence of so many combat-ready Russian troops near several NATO countries. Next, it should waive for Ukraine the cumbersome and time-consuming preconditions for membership. It should then offer Ukraine instant membership.

The day Ukraine accepts, the country should invoke Article 5. NATO troops should enter Ukraine the same day to help defend it. That would probably solve the crisis without a single shot being fired. Getting Ukraine into NATO quickly would also enhance the security of countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania that would not like to see themselves sitting next to Russian-occupied territory. A slightly altered version of this scenario would probably work even a few days into a Russian invasion.

Harry Obst, Alexandria