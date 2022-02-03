To those measures of success we would add a third: Apparently, U.S. personnel completed the raid with few civilian casualties. Indeed, it seems that Mr. Qurayshi died at his own hand, detonating a bomb rather than fight Americans — or surrender to them — killing much of his family. Mr. Baghdadi similarly killed himself and others as U.S. troops closed in on him during a raid in 2019. Eyewitness reports confirmed official U.S. reports that civilians were warned to exit the targeted building and that some were escorted to safety by U.S. troops. This would represent a courageous effort to protect innocent life — even at the risk to Americans lives — and, as such, a welcome change from the disastrous U.S. drone strike on a supposed terrorist in Kabul last August, which killed 10 civilians.