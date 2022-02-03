It just stuns me that we are contemplating doing anything other than picking the best person for the job. That’s something that objectively exists, and I know it won’t be a Black woman. Not for reasons of racism, of course. When I opined that "when Biden starts out by saying he has a quota system, he diminishes the achievements of those African American women,” it was just fine. Actually, it was the opposite of racism. Actually, YOU are racist (and sexist!) for suggesting that the system has discriminated against many qualified candidates for centuries and that we’ve probably missed out on a lot of great jurisprudence.